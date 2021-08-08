Lions advance to NAL championship game

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a 61-43 win over the Orlando Predators, the Columbus Lions have advanced to the NAL championship game. The Lions will play the Albany Empire on Saturday in New York.

This will be the third matchup between the teams. The Empire won both meetings, most recently on July 24th when they beat the Lions 63-43.

Columbus has finished as NAL runner-ups in two of the past three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.