Parking fee waved in downtown Auburn this week

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced downtown surface parking will be free August 9 - 13 as this week is a break between Auburn University’s summer and fall semesters.

The city says free on-street parking will be available throughout downtown and surrounding the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street Parking Deck.

The free parking offering only applies to surface parking throughout downtown Auburn. Parking in the Wright Street Parking Deck will remain $1 per hour up to $15 per day.

View the city’s map of downtown parking here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

