Piedmont Columbus Regional names August First Friday Heroes

Jesse Wheeler (left), Brittany Zerwick (center), and Justin Ottman (right)
Jesse Wheeler (left), Brittany Zerwick (center), and Justin Ottman (right)(Courtesy: Piedmont Regional Columbus)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional has named an EMS crew as a part of its monthly recognition initiative.

First responders Jesse Wheeler, Brittany Zerwick, and Justin Ottman with Columbus Fire and EMS were recognized on August 6 as this month’s First Friday Heroes.

According to the organization, Columbus Fire and EMS received a call about a man that collapsed on the job at St. Luke School. When Wheeler, Zerwick, and Ottman arrived, the EMS crew determined that the man went into cardiac arrest as we was pulseless and turned blue.

They began CPR and initiated advanced cardiac life support protocols. The crew was able to get the patient’s heart to start working again shortly before arriving at the hospital.

A ceremony recognizing the efforts of the crew will be held at a later date.

Piedmont Columbus Regional started the First Friday Hero program in 2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

