Police: Man stabbing following overnight argument in LaGrange; suspect sought

(AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing that left a man wounded.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday, just after 1 a.m., at an apartment in the 120 block of Wynnwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Keyarra Huzzie at the residence. Authorities say she advised that an argument occurred between her and her children’s father.

Shortly afterwards, officers made contact with the man and discovered he was suffering from a stab wound to his back, officials say.

During an investigation, police say it was determined that an argument occurred between both parties which turned physical, leading to Huzzie stabbing the man. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Authorities say Huzzie has an active warrant for her arrest. She faces an aggravated assault FVA charge.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Any information received can remain anonymous.

