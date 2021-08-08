Business Break
Typical Summer Pattern Setting In

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine around for Sunday will keep highs in the mid-90s with low shower chances in the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds build in overnight to keep morning lows in the mid-70s with no rain to mention overnight. Heading into the workweek we will see a more normal summertime pattern setting in with hot and humid conditions and pop-up thunderstorms for some of us in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs stay in the mid-90s through the end of the week while morning lows stay in the mid-70s. Humid conditions will make the afternoon highs feel hotter though putting the heat indices near or in the upper-90s. We may be a touch cooler by the end of the weekend, but we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer.

