ALEA: Safety Rules for Back-to-School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) -- As summer draws to a close and students start heading back to school, family life can become extremely busy. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) encourages all citizens to take a moment and share important safety reminders with their children and loved ones before returning to the classrooms.

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “The beginning of the school year is an exciting time for many; however, we encourage all motorists to be mindful and aware of school buses and overall safety concerns in school zones. After a summer of driving without school bus drop-offs and pick-ups, or groups of children walking to and from school, motorists often forget the challenges that may arise while driving in or near school zones. Preparation and patience are two key principles that, when implemented correctly, help to ensure a safe and successful year for everyone when traveling to and from your destinations.”

ALEA encourages all parents to sit down with their children and discuss safety prior to the first day, which is particularly important for 16-year-old students who recently have obtained their driver licenses and plan to drive themselves to school for the first time. In addition, parents and their young drivers should review Alabama’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law and fully understand the restrictions.

ALEA urges everyone to use the following tips with their young drivers:

Make trial runs to school and back prior to the first day of school to familiarize the new driver with the best route, and possibly determine at least one alternate route.

Expect heavier traffic (at least for the first week) and leave home early.

Obey speed limits and other rules of the road.

Do not drive while distracted by cell phone, stereo, passengers or anything else that takes your eyes off the road.

Buckle up no matter how short the trip – and make sure all occupants in the vehicle have buckled up.

Remember Alabama’s GDL restricts 16-year-old drivers from having more than one non-family member in the vehicle when driving.

The agency also reminds everyone to promote safety throughout the school year by following these tips: