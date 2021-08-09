Auburn police arrest man in connection to stolen vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a suspect in connection to a stolen vehicle.

On August 8, Auburn police arrested 20-year-old Ladarius Travon Echols, of Opelika, on warrants charging him with receiving stolen property first degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers locating a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of South College Street. Officers attempted to contact an occupant of the stolen vehicle and the subject fled on foot. Police identified the suspect as Echols. After further investigation, Echols was arrested and charged.

Echols was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests are possible.

