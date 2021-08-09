Auburn police arrest man on multiple charges

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested a man on multiple charges.

Between August 1 and 2, Auburn police arrested 18-year-old Ja’Savein Armani Frazier on warrants charging him with the following:

  • Felony leaving the scene of an accident
  • Receiving stolen property second degree
  • Possession of marijuana second degree
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Giving false information to a law enforcement officer
  • Making a false report to a law enforcement officer

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers contacting Frazier during the response to multiple calls in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, the 2400 block of South College Street and the 900 block of Wire Road.

In addition to the listed charges, Frazier was developed as the suspect responsible for multiple auto burglaries that occurred in the Auburn area.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

Frazier is being held in obedience to a court order at the Lee County Jail.

