Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Better Than Average Chance of a Shower or Storm This Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the next few days, the chance of a shower or storm is going to be a little better than ‘average’ during our afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the lower 90s in most spots, but with a 40-50% rain coverage, if you get a storm popping up during the peak heating of the day, you might stay in the 80s all day. Look for this weather pattern to stick around through the end of the week. For the weekend, things could be a little bit drier, and we will stay pretty average as far as temperatures and humidity go. Early next week, all eyes will be on the tropics as we could potentially be tracking a tropical disturbance into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early now to be specific since the system hasn’t formed yet, but we will have to keep an eye on the possibility of impacts across the Southeast by then.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Famous Columbus ‘May Flower’ statue found
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Russell County accident
Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Classic Summer Weather for the Back to School Forecast
Monday AM WX
Monday Weather on the Go
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Typical Summer Pattern Setting In
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Mainly Dry for the Weekend