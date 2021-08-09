Better Than Average Chance of a Shower or Storm This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the next few days, the chance of a shower or storm is going to be a little better than ‘average’ during our afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the lower 90s in most spots, but with a 40-50% rain coverage, if you get a storm popping up during the peak heating of the day, you might stay in the 80s all day. Look for this weather pattern to stick around through the end of the week. For the weekend, things could be a little bit drier, and we will stay pretty average as far as temperatures and humidity go. Early next week, all eyes will be on the tropics as we could potentially be tracking a tropical disturbance into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early now to be specific since the system hasn’t formed yet, but we will have to keep an eye on the possibility of impacts across the Southeast by then.

