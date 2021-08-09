Classic Summer Weather for the Back to School Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The week ahead will feature hit-or-miss storms each day mixed in with plenty of hot and muggy sunshine – all in all, nothing unusual for August! High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s each day with feels like temperatures nearing the triple digits during the afternoons with the high humidity in place again. Rain coverage will be around 20-30% today then bump up to 40-50% for the rest of the week into the weekend. So, no day looks to be a washout; just a classic summertime set-up with showers and storms possible each afternoon.

As far as the tropics, we have two disturbances we’re watching east of the Caribbean for potential development over the next week. One could possibly become a tropical system that could move toward the Southeast late this weekend into early next week. Depending on the track and evolution of said system, the trajectory could have an impact on our forecast by then. Still too far out to say anything with certainty, but we’ll be watching and keep you updated on any tweaks to the forecast over the next week!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.