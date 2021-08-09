FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in partnership with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this week.

The national test will test both WEA and EAS beginning at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed to cell phones of those who have opted-in to receive test messages. The EAS portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

The test is intended to ensure that public safety officials have the technological and administrative means to deliver urgent alerts to the public in times of an emergency or disaster.

