Gov. Kemp discusses COVID, federal aid during municipal convention in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City and county leaders from across Georgia are in the Hostess City for the annual Georgia Municipal Association Convention.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp addressed the GMA members Monday morning, acknowledging how difficult the past year and a half has been leading their respective communities through the pandemic.

In addition to discussing COVIDs impacts on GMA member cities and counties, Gov. Kemp spoke about the billions of dollars in one-time federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act coming to the state to help local economies rebound.

The Governor’s Office has assigned committees to help with oversight of the funds to make sure they have the biggest impact.

“I believe that these bi-partisan Georgia jobs and infrastructure committees that I’ve set up here in our state, working with members of the general assembly, will make sure this new funding is targeted in a way that makes smart long-term investments in every region of our state,” Gov. Kemp said.

After his remarks to GMA leaders, the Governor was asked about the partnership local municipalities should have with local health leaders in their areas.

“We’re all working together. I mean, the Delta variant is something that we haven’t seen before, spreading very fast. My message to local health districts, to local leaders...to our citizens...is look, we’ve got a lifesaving vaccine that was created through Operation Warp Speed during the Trump Administration. We’ve got to continue to get the vaccine out,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp says if folks have any doubts or questions about what they need to do, to ask their doctor.

“What my message is, talk to your local doctor, talk to your local pharmacist and make a good health care decision for you and your family,” Gov. Kemp said.

When asked about the possibility of any kind of shut-down at the state level, Gov. Kemp said that is not going to happen, adding when the state implemented partial shut-downs before, there wasn’t a vaccine.

