Hearing delayed for Columbus murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect’s first hearing before a judge has been delayed. 17-year-old Phillip McClinton’s hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, August 9.

Authorities say the teen is charged as an adult for the murder of 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner. He died after being shot on Veterans Parkway in Columbus on May 26.

McClinton was arrested in Florida last week and then extradited back to Columbus. Police issued an arrest warrant for McClinton in late July.

The hearing will now take place on August 23 so that McClinton’s family has time to hire an attorney.

