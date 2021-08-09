Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hearing delayed for Columbus murder suspect

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect’s first hearing before a judge has been delayed. 17-year-old Phillip McClinton’s hearing was originally scheduled for Monday, August 9.

Authorities say the teen is charged as an adult for the murder of 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner. He died after being shot on Veterans Parkway in Columbus on May 26.

McClinton was arrested in Florida last week and then extradited back to Columbus. Police issued an arrest warrant for McClinton in late July.

The hearing will now take place on August 23 so that McClinton’s family has time to hire an attorney.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Famous Columbus ‘May Flower’ statue found
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Russell County accident
Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Lafayette Parkway just before 5p.m. Monday.
73-year-old man dies after vehicle hits building in Opelika
Talbot Co. School District goes virtual amid COVID concerns
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
Auburn police arrest man in connection to stolen vehicle
Auburn police arrest man in connection to stolen vehicle