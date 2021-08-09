RUN THE RACE: Singing Military Veteran Survives COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus almost killed him. Months later, Army veteran and physical therapist Tim Maggart told his story on our “Run The Race” podcast, including his horrifying bout with COVID-19 last summer. He describes how he found healing through his faith in God and his music, as a singer songwriter.

Maggart recently released a new song “You Are Mine,” which he says was his way to cry out to God during the pandemic, written just weeks before he came down with COVID. He told us about how the virus put him in the hospital, made it hard for him to breathe at home, sparked a heart attack and blood clots, all while he fought the virus for more than a month.

On our podcast about faith and fitness, Maggart said he went from only being able to walk 10 feet during and after fighting COVID, to building up to walking 2 miles daily around his home.

This full-time home health physical therapist is now back to his side gig and passion of writing and performing songs in the Inspirational Country genre, much of his music inspired by fellow military veterans and to honor them - some who say there are no atheists in foxholes. Maggart also is focused on honoring God with his music and his life.

Maggart also gets real about depression, isolation that he suffered and hid while battling the coronavirus, all on the podcast He has advice for anyone going through similar mental health issues or soldiers/vets with PTSD. He talks about how he hopes his music too encourages these vets, knowing there’s a greater reason he survived the deadly virus.

We closed the podcast chat with a live performance of one of his original songs “American Blueprint.” you can hear it all at www.wtvm.com/podcast/ along with 74 other episodes.

