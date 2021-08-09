Business Break
Talbot Co. School District goes virtual amid COVID concerns

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week after opening for its fall semester, the Talbot Co. School District is going virtual amid COVID-19 concerns.

On its website, the district says Central Elementary - High School transitioned to remote learning on Monday, August 9. Food will be delivered on Tuesday, August 10, according to the school system.

The system says on August 4, it was alerted about a student that tested positive for COVID-19. School leaders say they been working closely with local public health officials to ensure proper recommendations are followed to identify close contacts and clean and disinfect areas of the school building.

The district plans to return to in-person learning on Thursday, August 12. View the Talbot County School District’s 2021-2022 return to school guidelines here.

