73-year-old man dies after vehicle hits building in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is investigating a deadly Monday afternoon vehicle crash.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Lafayette Parkway just before 5p.m. When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle that struck a building. The 73-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

The case remains under investigation by OPD’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

