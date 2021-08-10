Business Break
Americus man arrested on DUI, officer-involved hit and run charges

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULTUH, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Duluth police, 30-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez faces multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and hit and run.

Police say this happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. They say Gutierrez hit the officer then ran from the scene, leaving the officer with serious injuries.

Police took Gutierrez to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

