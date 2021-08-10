Americus man arrested on DUI, officer-involved hit and run charges
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DULTUH, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Duluth police, 30-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez faces multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving and hit and run.
Police say this happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. They say Gutierrez hit the officer then ran from the scene, leaving the officer with serious injuries.
Police took Gutierrez to the Gwinnett County Jail.
