Auburn man arrested on burglary charges
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested on third degree burglary charges.

On August 9, 2021, Auburn police arrested Melvin Jarell Henson, age 27, from Auburn, Alabama, on a felony warrant charging him with burglary in the third degree.

Auburn Police Division officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive on August 7. Upon arrival, officers were met with a victim who reported a suspect made unlawful entry into a residence and attempted to steal property.

Melvin Jarell Henson was developed as a suspect. After further investigation, Henson was arrested on August 9.

Henson was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

