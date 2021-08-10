Business Break
Auburn University launches contactless student ID cards

(Source: Auburn University)

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University says they are going contactless.

The school announced the Tiger Card can be added as a mobile student ID card to I-phone, Apple Watch, and Android Devices.

The University says students can use their mobile ID to access campus buildings and purchase meals. Auburn officials say this will also provide an added level of fraud protection.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

