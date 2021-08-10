Auburn University launches contactless student ID cards
Published: Aug. 10, 2021
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University says they are going contactless.
The school announced the Tiger Card can be added as a mobile student ID card to I-phone, Apple Watch, and Android Devices.
The University says students can use their mobile ID to access campus buildings and purchase meals. Auburn officials say this will also provide an added level of fraud protection.
