BBB offers tips for college students to avoid identity theft

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As college students prepare to head back to campus again or maybe for the first time, fighting fraud may not be at the top of their list of priorities. But it is something they need to think about.

Hunter Jones, vice president of business services for the Better Business Bureau, joined us virtually Monday on News Leader 9 at 5:30 to offer tips on preventing identity theft.

Hunter’s advice includes:

  • Store away important documents
  • Don’t cosign for a loans
  • Don’t lend debit or credit cards

