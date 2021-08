AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Center will be at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Cotton Avenue this weekend.

The event will be on Saturday, August 14th from 9 a.m. until noon.

They requesting you make an appointment but they also accept walk-ins. All residents 12 years or older are eligible to attend the event.

