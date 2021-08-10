Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19
The crash happened in the 3000 block of Lafayette Parkway just before 5p.m. Monday.
73-year-old man dies after vehicle hits building in Opelika
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11

Latest News

Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Hochul to take center stage as scandal ends Cuomo’s reign
Sen. Rick Scott talks about his opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) reacts to infrastructure vote
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Progress made but hot weather could continue to fan flames of California wildfire