COVID in the classroom: Health official reminds parents to warn kids about sharing items

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Health officials say children under 12 are at a greater risk of being infected with the highly-contagious COVID variant because they haven’t been vaccinated.

However, pediatricians say, it appears kids still have milder cases of the illnesses than adults.

Phenix City physician Dr. Daryl Ellis says parents should remind their younger children especially that this is not a good time to share things with other students.

“Try to instruct your children on the best way to protect themselves by maintaining as healthy a distance from other students as possible. Not a whole lot of hugging. Certainly not a lot of exchanging of cups and things like that where you’re sharing lunch and sharing drinks and those kind of things,” Dr. Ellis explained.                                       “)

As of last week, more than four million children in the US had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That’s about 14% of all cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Pediatricians are urging parents to make sure their kids are masked in school.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

