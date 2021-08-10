Death investigation underway after body found on Sportsman Dr. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Phenix City.

On August 9, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Phenix City police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sportsman Dr., near the dumpster area, in reference to a body that was found.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the victim is identified as 20-year-old Hannah Marie Creamer, of Phenix City.

Creamer was reported missing by her family on August 8.

Creamer’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at 334-448-2835.

