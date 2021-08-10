Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in Troup Co. after a body was found in West Point Lake.

On August 9, at approximately 5:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to West Point Lake, near the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road, in regards to a possible body floating in the lake.

Once deputies arrived, they confirmed a human body floating in the lake. An investigation identified the victim as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell, of Newnan.

Investigators noticed a single gunshot wound to the head of the victim. Marcus’ body is being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-888-1616.

