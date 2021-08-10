Business Break
First responders on scene of two-vehicle crash on Opelika Rd. in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on in Phenix City.

The crash happened on Opelika Road at Crawford Road.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and if anyone is injured.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes until the crash is clear.

Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.

