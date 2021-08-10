Business Break
Ft. Benning’s Army Marksmanship Unit sets national record at Ohio competition

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - A unit on Fort Benning had five athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics and they’re also winning at home.

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team recently set a new record in the national rifle competition in Perry, Ohio. This particular course requires each member of the team to shoot quickly while seating and standing and moving with targets 200 to 600 yards away.

The Army Marksmanship shooters beat 25 other teams from across the United States.

“As you can see here, our score is pretty good at the 600 yard line. We actually managed to break the national record by three points today - so super proud of the team, super proud of the way they all performed,” said Sergeant First Class Brandon Green.

This “Dogs of War Trophy” match was first shot in 1903, according to the unit. Also in Ohio, the Army Marksmanship Unit beat 21 other teams to win the “National Infantry Team Trophy Match.”

