Mike Bobo evaluates quarterback Bo Nix’s progression

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s junior quarterback Bo Nix will be under the microscope this fall. After an up-and-down sophomore season, Nix is now tasked with learning a new offense.

New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke with the media on Monday for the first time during fall camp. In the session, he addressed Nix’s progression in the new system.

“There’s so many little nuances and details of why you call a certain play, what we’re trying to attack, the little things that go in it. To me, with Bo, it’s doing the little things over and over. I’m talking about fundamentally. He had a really good day on day three. I though he was sharp, fundamentally sound. He was on balance in the pocket,” said Bobo.

Bobo says the key for Nix will be doing the little things “over and over again.” He also says Nix has already improved as a quarterback since the new coaching staff arrived last December. Bobo and staff hope Nix can be a more consistent passer in 2021.

Auburn continues fall camp this week, with padded practices starting on Thursday.

