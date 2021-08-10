Navigating rising temperatures during football season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first week of high school football practices are in the books for many teams across the Chattahoochee valley.

If you have stayed up to date with Storm Team 9, you know that sweatshirts and hoodies typically associated with football season are not in the forecast anytime soon.

Football season is right around the corner, but before the crowds fill the stands, it is time to practice first, many high school teams have hit the gridiron on both sides of the river this past week amid the mid to late summer heat and humidity. This makes the jobs of coaches and their partnership with specialized trainers even more important.

“I talk to our coaches a lot about doing a good job about watching kids, we know kids, we’re with them all summer, we’re with them all school year, so we know them, and when they act out of ordinary, there’s a reason. We have ice towels, we give them water breaks every fifteen to twenty minutes depending on the heat, and then also we have ice tubes down by the building full of water and ice in case someone has a problem,” said Mike Glisson, Smiths Station High School Head Coach.

But these athletes are in good hands, the Georgia and Alabama High School Athletic Association puts out these guidelines that state that if heat indexes get to a certain level that mean no practice.

“It’s a stairstep um system that where we can take off our pads or take off our shoulder pads or take off our helmets and still practice. We’ll call off something or back down on practices cause we think it’s hotter than even the guidelines say, so yeah as you go through and as they get more acclimated you can do a little bit more but you got to be smart with it,” said Brookstone Head Coach, Blair Harrison.

And speaking of acclimation, as we continue into the depths of August and the fall sports season it’s important for your high schooler to remember to properly hydrate, eat, and take care of themselves.

I spoke with Jerison Speer, a physical therapist at Victory Rehabilitation in Columbus on what athletes should remember to do in order to safely and properly acclimate in order to avoid future issues.

“You don’t go out right off and do everything full force the first day you ease into it and sometimes that can take two or three weeks to do. And a lot of people think Oh I’m not thirsty i don’t want to drink but usually if you’re thirsty it’s your body telling you hey we’re already on the way to dehydration”

So drink up, eat up, stay cool, and let’s all hope for a quick cool down weather wise this fall.

