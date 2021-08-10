No Big Weather Chances This Week; Watching the Tropics Long-Term

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was another scattering of showers and storms on this Tuesday, and the weather for Wednesday and Thursday looks pretty similar. The coverage of showers might be dropping a little bit on Friday and the weekend, but you shouldn’t prepare any differently for your day - this time of year it’s always important to have the umbrella ready to go along with our WTVM weather app so you can track any showers or storms that pop up over your location. These subtle changes are hard to nail down this far in advance, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on things in future forecasts! The temperatures will stay in the lower 90s for highs and the feels like readings will be in the 100s for some with plenty of humidity to deal with. We will be watching Monday and Tuesday very carefully with potential impacts from a tropical system. It’s too far out for specifics at this point, but that’s something we’ll have our eye on.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.