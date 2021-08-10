Business Break
Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen July 31(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

On July 31, 27-year-old Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch was last seen leaving her residence in Twin Pines Trailer Park off Old Columbus Road.

Welch has brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet tall and weights around 130 pounds.

Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen July 31(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Welch may be occupying a red Chevy Aveo with Alabama tag 43JN983 which was last seen on July 28.

Her known associates are Corey Rogers and Anthony Coggins.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Welch or her associates, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

