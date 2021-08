OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman, missing since July 31, has been found safe, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department issued a missing person alert for Welch Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. About 20 minutes later, the department announced 27-year-old Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch had been found safe.

Kimberly Ann Trivoli Welch has been found safe. (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

