Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is closing its schools for a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said, in a post on the district’s website, five students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four are Randolph-Clay High School students and one is a Randolph County Elementary School student. The superintendent added that it appears the students contracted the virus outside of the school setting.

Of the four high school students, only two were present in the building today and wearing masks, the superintendent says. The elementary school student had not been in the building since Friday, August 6, she added.

The positive cases promoted officials to close schools until Monday, August 16. The district is planning to disinfect all school buildings and buses. Currently, no faculty or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system’s food and nutrition department will be delivering meals on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Famous Columbus ‘May Flower’ statue found
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Russell County accident
Hwy. 431 in Russell Co. reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The crash happened in the 3000 block of Lafayette Parkway just before 5p.m. Monday.
73-year-old man dies after vehicle hits building in Opelika
17-year-old Phillip McClinton is charged as an adult for the murder of 21-year-old Cordarious...
Hearing delayed for Columbus murder suspect
Talbot Co. School District goes virtual amid COVID concerns
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11
FEMA and FCC plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11