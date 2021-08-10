Seasonable Summer Pattern in Place; All Eyes on the Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stagnant summer pattern will remain in place this week, allowing us to copy and paste the forecast from day-to-day. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s, though any showers and storms around during the heat of the day can help keep temperatures in the upper 80s for some, at least. With the humidity consistently running high, each afternoon will feature the possibility of feels like temperatures in the triple digits, a common characteristic of the “Dog Days of Summer” unfortunately. Rain coverage will be around 40-60% through the middle of the week and drop down a bit to around 30% for Friday and the weekend. Any storms that develop can produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds – par for the course for summertime “popcorn” thunderstorms! So, nothing unusual here for back-to-school weather in early August.

The tropics have been showing more signs of life this week as a disturbance enters the Caribbean today. This organizing system will likely become Tropical Storm Fred today, but has a long way to go through the mountainous terrain of the Caribbean before potentially emerging in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the eventual track and intensity of this developing system, but we can’t rule out at least a surge of tropical moisture into the Southeast or Gulf Coast by Sunday or early next week. Our forecast will be dependent on soon-to-be Fred’s trajectory, so we’ll keep you posted!

