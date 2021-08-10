Second body recovered at Lake West Point in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A second body has been recovered from Lake West Point in Troup County.

The body was discovered on Tuesday morning, August 10.

According to Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley, the body was identified but the name will not be released until the family is contacted.

The first body was found August 9, and the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell, of Newnan.

It’s unknown at this time if the two bodies found are connected.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.