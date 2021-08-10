‘That’s my choice’: Parents voice concerns over mask requirements at MCSD meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is kicking off the new school year with a full return to learning in-person, but not all students in the district have returned to the classroom yet.

“Several parents spoke during the public agenda part of the meeting Monday evening sharing their concerns about mandatory masking in schools,” said Barbara Skok.

Skok has a kindergartener and fourth grader in the Muscogee County School District.

“We tried to attend the first day of school on Friday for Maximus and on Monday, today, for Catherine and they are not allowed in the school because I will not allow the school district to make medical decisions for me and my children. I make them. So, whether they put a non-CDC compliant piece of cloth over their face or not, that’s my choice,” Skok said.

She says she’ll continue to keep her kids enrolled in in the district and take the absences.

Emilee Goforth’s daughter is in pre-k.

“As she’s getting out of the car for her second day and I’ve already heard the words ‘but mommy I can’t breath with it on’,” said Goforth.

She believes masking should be optional for students.

“I’m asking as a mama to please look at the evidence yourself,” she expressed.

“This is not something I take lightly.” Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says he takes everything from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics under advisement and filters that through the local medical panel and health department.

“The important thing to remember is that sometimes gets lost, is continuity of operations,” Dr. Lewis added.

The superintendent says it’s important for parents to understand if a student or staff member tests positive - they then have to do contact tracing to identify other exposures.

Dr. Lewis says a high school teacher on average has potentially 150 contacts in one day. He says masks play a role in helping keep schools open and hopefully outbreaks at bay.

District officials say masking requirements are based on current COVID cases in our area which masking protocols in schools could change throughout the school year.

Masks are also required for everyone on Muscogee County school buses, per federal mandate.

