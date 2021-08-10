Trucking company involved in fatal I-65 crash releases statement

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the trucking companies involved in a lawsuit surrounding the fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County has released a statement.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the tragic accidents of June 19th and those affected by them,” Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport Inc. said in part Monday.

According to the trucking company, the series of accidents before the fatal crash was caused by several different factors, including heavy rains from the remnants of a tropical storm.

“We also believe that the investigations will show that our driver was traveling at or under the speed limit,” the statement added.

The lawsuit, filed by the Beasley Allen Law Firm, represents the driver of a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van, who was seriously injured, and the families of five of the children who died in the crash.

The lawsuit claimed the Hansen truck failed to stop and hit a 2020 Ford Explorer SUV before veering into the left lane and crashing into the van. Moments later, the van was hit by the second 18-wheeler, owned and operated by Asmat Investment LLC. The collisions caused a fire to break out, which engulfed the van, the 18-wheelers, and other vehicles.

Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport Inc. said they are continuing to cooperate fully with authorities.

WSFA 12 News also reached out to Asmat Investment LLC. but have not received a statement as of Tuesday.

