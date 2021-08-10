Business Break
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked

Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked
Vehicle fire on Macon Rd., near Technology Pkwy. leaves lanes blocked(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A vehicle fire left all lanes blocked on Macon Road early Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the westbound lane of Macon Road near Technology Parkway in Midland.

Lanes are still closed, and drivers are advised to find alternate routes until the scene is clear.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however, police say no injuries were reported.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more details.

