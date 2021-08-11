Business Break
Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle
Auburn man arrested for unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges including unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.

On August 10, Auburn police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Gemel Foster, of Auburn, charging him with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and criminal trespass third degree.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police Division officers responding to a report of an auto burglary in the 1800 block of Opelika Road on August 10.

Foster was developed as a suspect and was located by police while trespassing on property that he was previously banned from and was placed under arrest for criminal trespass third degree.

Foster was found in possession of property that was reported stolen by the victim, and after further investigation, he was also arrested for charges associated with the auto burglary.

Foster was transported to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $4,800 bond.

