The BRIDGE program announces partnership with Georgia Military College for GED graduates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The BRIDGE program of Columbus announced a partnership with Georgia Military College for GED graduates.

Individuals who graduate from the BRIDGE program will be given special consideration for admission to Georgia Military College along with scholarship opportunities.

Emily Jackson is the first student to be part of the partnership and will future her education by enrolling into criminal justice.

“Right now it’s like so much to take in it’s so overwhelming just being the first person to graduate in this class, I worked so hard to get here,” said Jackson.

The BRIDGE is set to start their next class session on September 13 and are currently accepting applicants up until the registration deadline of September 3.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.