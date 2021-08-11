Business Break
Columbus Consolidated Government seeking help with bulky waste pickup

((Source: Columbus Consolidated Government))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government is looking to partner with individuals and/or small business for bulky waste pick up. The service include household appliances, couches, and mattress as well as large piles of tree branches. Mixed loads will not be accepted.

The city says certain equipment will be needed to pick up the material.

Individuals or small businesses will be paid $250 per ton to provide this service for the city. You can deliver as many tons as you can to Pine Grove Landfill between August 16 and September 30. You must have your own vehicle.

The following criteria must be met to qualify:

  • Current business license (any type)
  • Liability insurance
  • E-Verify
  • W-9 form
  • Hold Harmless Agreement

If you’re interested in taking part in the program, Public Works Deputy Director Drale Short at 706-225-4943 or email her at DShort@ColumbusGa.org.

