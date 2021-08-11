A Copy and Paste Forecast; All Eyes on Fred

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not much changing with our forecast through the end of the work week as we keep a stagnant summer pattern in place: patchy fog each morning followed by a steamy afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Rain coverage will be around 40-60% today and Thursday, then drop down a bit to 30-40% for Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will continue to climb into the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures nearing 100. Of course, any rain around during the hottest part of the day will help to put a dent in the heat, even if only temporarily. Any storms that do pop-up can produce strong wind gusts, torrential downpours, and intense lightning – nothing unusual for the summer months though. So, all in all, the forecast will remain pretty consistent through the start of the weekend.

Sunday and beyond though, our attention shifts to the possibility of impacts from Tropical Storm Fred along the Gulf Coast. We still have a lot of uncertainty at this time on where Fred would ultimately track and how strong the system would be, but for now, we’re putting a decent chance of rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday at least. We’ll keep you up to date on any changes in the coming days. In the meantime, stay cool and keep the umbrella around!

