Double-semi truck crash on Hwy. 280 West leaves two injured

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash has left two truck drivers injured on Hwy. 280 W near Richland.

According to Georgia State Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. an 18-wheeler truck pulled out in front of another causing a collision leaving both tractor-trailers in the woods.

Both drivers are still on scene with minor injuries.

One lane is currently open. Drivers are urged to use caution while in the area.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.