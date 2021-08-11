FEMA to test national alert system Wednesday; local official says what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nationwide test is happening Wednesday, August 10. It’s to make sure local emergency officials are ready should there be a national, state, or local crisis.

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will test the nation’s Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts Wednesday afternoon. The test is scheduled to start around 2:20 p.m. EST.

Muscogee County EMA Director Chance Corbett visited the WTVM studios to talk about the importance of the test and what we can expect from it.

