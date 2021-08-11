Business Break
Georgia county could mandate COVID-19 vaccine for workers

FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in New York. On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online that misrepresented data from Pfizer’s COVID-19 study to falsely suggest the vaccine is not effective at reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Data from countries where the vaccine is widely in use shows it is effective at preventing deaths from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s most populous county is considering mandating COVID-19 vaccines or frequent tests for its employees.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says incentives to get vaccinated aren’t working. A number of hospital systems have mandated vaccines for employees in Georgia, as have some private colleges and universities and other private employers.

Gov. Brian Kemp in May issued an executive order saying public agencies in Georgia can’t require people to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen above 3,600, continuing to climb as hospital leaders warn that bed space is beginning to dwindle in some parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

