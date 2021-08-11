Georgia Secretary of State calls on legislature to pass amendment to prevent non-American citizens from voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke Wednesday morning about putting a new measure on the up coming 2022 ballot.

Raffensperger is asking the Georgia General Assembly to put a measure that non-American citizens shouldn’t be allowed to vote. Raffesnsperger explains that he’s seen a trend in other states and wants to preserve the integrity of our elections.

“Only American citizens should be voting in our elections,” said Raffensperger. “Making sure only American citizens can vote was my top priority when I ran in 2018. That’s why I’m calling on the Georgia General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next to clarify only American citizens can vote in Georgia elections.”

He went on to say that he hopes this will inspire election confidence in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.