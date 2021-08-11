Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Phenix City.
Death investigation underway after body found on Sportsman Dr. in Phenix City
A second body has been recovered from Lake West Point in Troup County.
UPDATE: Second body ID’d after recovered at Lake West Point in Troup Co.
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
‘We are a loving family’: Columbus mother pregnant with 18th child
Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19

Latest News

36-year-old Christopher Drake Hardy faces felony charges, including burglary third degree,...
Auburn police arrest Wetumpka man on felony warrants
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
As Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
While playing cornhole and drinking beers, the man realized he’d hooked a great white shark.
'Hold my beer': Fisherman hooks great white shark at Mass. beach
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire