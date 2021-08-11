Business Break
Mayor: COVID cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today at city council, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson explained where the Fountain City stands in the fight against COVID-19.

The mayor says the rolling seven day average of new COVID cases being reported is currently at 77. At this time last year, the number was 63.

The number of hospitalizations of people currently diagnosed with COVID is at 132. On this day last year, the figure was 85.

The mayor says although the COVID-19 vaccine is now available, the uptick is proof that people need to stay on their guard as highly transmissible variants of the coronavirus continue to pop up.

“I am not going to urge you to get the shot, but what I will urge you to do is go see your doctor, ask your doctor about the COVID vaccine because that is the individual you and your family trust the most,” Mayor Henderson said.

According to the mayor’s office, there are 71,992 residents who have received at least the first shot of the COVID vaccine, or 37%. The number of Columbus residents who are fully vaccinated stands at 32%.

