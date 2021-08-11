Business Break
More Sun, Humidity, & Storms Ahead; Watching Fred for Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we still don’t expect any major changes to our forecast with showers and thunderstorms back each afternoon and evening along with plenty of heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. If you pick up a shower or storm during the day, there’s a good chance you’ll see a little fog later that night and early the next morning. The coverage of rain should drop a bit going into the weekend, so maybe not as many storms to deal with, but by the weekend we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Fred should be approaching the Florida coast, and from there it may impact the Chattahoochee Valley in the Monday-Tuesday time-frame. It is still a bit too early for specifics at the moment, but this will be something we will watch closely in the forecast as we move ahead!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

