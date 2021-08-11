‘Not again’: Columbus woman shares experience after losing everything in apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are learning more about the loss some families suffered from an apartment fire in Columbus. One of the tenants whose unit was damaged when a section of the complex when up in smoke is telling her story.

“Not again, not again, I can’t go through this again,” Vandasia McCarthy expressed.

McCarthy says that’s what went through her mind when her fiancé Facetimed her Tuesday afternoon. She could see Harmony Apartments on Oakley Court in Columbus on fire.

“In 2018, we lost everything,” she said.

That was three years ago when Hurricane Florence destroyed Vandasia and her family’s home in North Carolina.

“We came to evacuate from the storm to visit family and since we didn’t have anything to go back to, we just, kind of, like, went back and cut our losses and moved here,” McCarthy explained.

“Within a month, loss half of everything,” she said.

That incident, the result of a kitchen fire in May 2020, was in the same apartment complex, but in a different unit located across the parking lot from the building that caught fire Tuesday.

“Second year in a half and we lost everything, we have nothing,” McCarthy said.

Vandasia says she received $700 dollars to help with temporary living expenses and she’s hoping for more assistance for anyone willing to help as she tries to cope.

“Just trying to stay strong for the little ones,” she expressed.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire and. Although one witness says she say lightning just above the roof to the apartment before the fire started, Fire Marshal John Shull says they can not confirm whether or not it was weather-related.

A GoFundMe has been set up to her McCarthy and her family. To donate, click here.

